Global Codeine Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Codeine is an opiate used to treat pain, coughing, and diarrhea. It is typically used to treat mild to moderate degrees of pain.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Codeine in South Korea, including the following market information:
South Korea Codeine Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
South Korea Codeine Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)
South Korea Codeine Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)
Top Five Competitors in South Korea Codeine Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Codeine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Codeine production and consumption in South Korea
Total Market by Segment:
South Korea Codeine Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)
South Korea Codeine Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Single-ingredient Codeine
Multi-ingredient Medications

South Korea Codeine Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)
South Korea Codeine Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Narcotic Analgesic
Antitussive
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Codeine Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Codeine Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)
Total South Korea Codeine Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Units)
Total South Korea Codeine Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Taiji
Mallinckrodt
TEVA
Johnson & Johnson
Medreich
Sanofi Aventis
Cipla
Hikma
Pharmaceutical Associates
Novartis
Apotex
Mylan
Aristo Pharma GmbH
Lannett Company

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Codeine Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 South Korea Codeine Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Codeine Overall Market Size
2.1 South Korea Codeine Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 South Korea Codeine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 South Korea Codeine Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

…continued

 

