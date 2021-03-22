Global Codeine Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Codeine is an opiate used to treat pain, coughing, and diarrhea. It is typically used to treat mild to moderate degrees of pain.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Codeine in US, including the following market information:

US Codeine Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

US Codeine Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

US Codeine Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

Top Five Competitors in US Codeine Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Codeine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Codeine production and consumption in US

Total Market by Segment:

US Codeine Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

US Codeine Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Single-ingredient Codeine

Multi-ingredient Medications

US Codeine Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

US Codeine Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Narcotic Analgesic

Antitussive

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Codeine Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Codeine Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Total US Codeine Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Units)

Total US Codeine Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Taiji

Mallinckrodt

TEVA

Johnson & Johnson

Medreich

Sanofi Aventis

Cipla

Hikma

Pharmaceutical Associates

Novartis

Apotex

Mylan

Aristo Pharma GmbH

Lannett Company

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Codeine Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 US Codeine Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: US Codeine Overall Market Size

2.1 US Codeine Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 US Codeine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 US Codeine Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Codeine Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top US Codeine Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 US Codeine Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 US Codeine Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 US Codeine Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Codeine Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 US Manufacturers Codeine Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Codeine Players in US

3.8.1 List of US Tier 1 Codeine Companies

3.8.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Codeine Companies

…continued

