Global Coffee in Lithuania Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

The closure of foodservice as part of the government’s response to the emergence of the pandemic in March 2020 saw a slight transference of consumption of coffee towards retail because of the home seclusion trend. Volume sales of coffee dominate hot drinks in Lithuania due to the rising café culture, with standard fresh ground coffee the most popular format. Nevertheless, fresh ground coffee pods continued to record the strongest retail volume and current value growth in 2020 as consumers attemp…

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1010300-coffee-in-lithuania

Euromonitor International’s Coffee in Lithuania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Fresh Coffee, Instant Coffee.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-oven-bags-and-pouches-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-03-10

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Coffee market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-coagulation-factor-ix-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-06

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Coffee in Lithuania

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Slight shift towards retail from foodservice in terms of coffee consumption due to lockdown, with fresh ground coffee pods continuing to record strongest performance

Suppliers attempt to adapt to switch in consumption and changing distribution

Fairly consolidated competitive landscape for coffee with leading players attempting to remain top of mind with marketing and addressing sustainability issues

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Greater switch towards foodservice once restrictions are relaxed, but retail will continue to drive sales of coffee in Lithuania

Sustainability to continue influencing consumers’ purchasing decisions and choice of café

Further potential growth for e-commerce as channel continues to expand

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Coffee: % Retail Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Coffee: % Retail Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 8 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025….….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105