Global Coffee in Lithuania Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

The closure of foodservice as part of the government’s response to the emergence of the pandemic in March 2020 saw a slight transference of consumption of coffee towards retail because of the home seclusion trend. Volume sales of coffee dominate hot drinks in Lithuania due to the rising café culture, with standard fresh ground coffee the most popular format. Nevertheless, fresh ground coffee pods continued to record the strongest retail volume and current value growth in 2020 as consumers attemp…
Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1010300-coffee-in-lithuania
Euromonitor International’s Coffee in Lithuania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Fresh Coffee, Instant Coffee.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-oven-bags-and-pouches-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-03-10
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Coffee market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-coagulation-factor-ix-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-06
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
Coffee in Lithuania
Euromonitor International
January 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Slight shift towards retail from foodservice in terms of coffee consumption due to lockdown, with fresh ground coffee pods continuing to record strongest performance
Suppliers attempt to adapt to switch in consumption and changing distribution
Fairly consolidated competitive landscape for coffee with leading players attempting to remain top of mind with marketing and addressing sustainability issues
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Greater switch towards foodservice once restrictions are relaxed, but retail will continue to drive sales of coffee in Lithuania
Sustainability to continue influencing consumers’ purchasing decisions and choice of café
Further potential growth for e-commerce as channel continues to expand
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Coffee: % Retail Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Coffee: % Retail Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 8 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025….….continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105
https://expresskeeper.com/