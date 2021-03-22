Global Coffee in Serbia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

The outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020 has stopped the negative trend of retail volume sales in Serbia, with volume growth of 3% predicted in 2020, compared to a decline of 1% in 2019. Off-trade volume sales were declining throughout the review period, thanks to saturation in the main category of standard fresh ground coffee. However, in 2020, the COVID-19 outbreak required people to spend more time at home, with Serbia having some of the strictest home seclusion rules globally. People over 65 were ba…
Euromonitor International’s Coffee in Serbia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Fresh Coffee, Instant Coffee.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Coffee market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
Coffee in Serbia
Euromonitor International
January 2021
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Home seclusion results in heightened retail sales of coffee
The ongoing fear of socialising in public leads to a volume decline in foodservice
E-commerce grows as consumers appreciate shopping from the safety of their homes
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
After a dip in growth during 2021, both volume and value growth remain positive across the forecast period
Foodservice records double-digit growth in 2021 and 2022, as consumers return to bars and cafés
Coffee pods and instant coffee drive growth across the coming years
CATEGORY DATA
