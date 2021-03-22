Global Coffee in Slovakia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

As it had been in 2019, growth in coffee consumption in retail value terms will be driven in 2020 by premium quality coffee. Fresh coffee beans and coffee pods will show the highest growth, while instant coffee products continue to falter. Fairtrade coffee products also continued to gain popularity among Slovak consumers in 2020. Retail sales were supported by new product launches, including by Starbucks, which launched a selection of fresh coffee beans in September 2019, and expanded its coffee…

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1010309-coffee-in-slovakia

Euromonitor International’s Coffee in Slovakia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Fresh Coffee, Instant Coffee.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/light-towers-global-market-growth-status-and-outlook-research-report-2021-2021-03-10

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Coffee market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-personalized-stationery-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-03-05

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Coffee in Slovakia

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

New product launches drive growth in fresh coffee

Working from home brings higher demand for premium fresh coffee

New products offer foodservice-quality coffee for the home

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Premiumisation to return once disposable incomes allow

Private label to lose share in the face of more widespread discounting of brands

Converging trends to support the development of premium and locally-ground coffee

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Retail Sales of Fresh Coffee by Regular vs Decaffeinated: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 Retail Sales of Fresh Ground Coffee Pods by Hard vs Soft: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Coffee: % Retail Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Coffee: % Retail Value 2017-2020

Table 9 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Value 2020-2025….….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105