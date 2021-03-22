All news

Global Concrete Sealer Market In Germany By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country

Concrete Sealer is applied to concrete to protect it from surface damage, corrosion, and staining. They either block the pores in the concrete to reduce absorption of water and salts or form an impermeable layer which prevents such materials from passing.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Concrete Sealer in Germany, including the following market information:
Germany Concrete Sealer Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Germany Concrete Sealer Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Germany Concrete Sealer Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Top Five Competitors in Germany Concrete Sealer Market 2019 (%)

The global Concrete Sealer market was valued at 352.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 476.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. While the Concrete Sealer market size in Germany was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Concrete Sealer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Concrete Sealer production and consumption in Germany
Total Market by Segment:
Germany Concrete Sealer Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Germany Concrete Sealer Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Silicate Sealers
Silane Siloxane Sealers
Acrylics Sealers
Epoxy Sealers
Other

Germany Concrete Sealer Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Germany Concrete Sealer Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Commercial Areas
Factories
Other

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Concrete Sealer Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Concrete Sealer Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Germany Concrete Sealer Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)
Total Germany Concrete Sealer Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Curecrete Distribution(Ashford Formula and RetroPlate)
Prosoco
Evonik
BASF
SealSource
AmeriPolish
LYTHIC
W. R. MEADOWS
Larsen
KreteTek Industries
Kimbol Sealer
Stone Technologies
LATICRETE International
Nutech Paint
NewLook
Euclid Chemical
Henry Company
Chem Tec
Mapei
Nanofront
Suzhou Jinrun

 

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Concrete Sealer Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Germany Concrete Sealer Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Germany Concrete Sealer Overall Market Size
2.1 Germany Concrete Sealer Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Germany Concrete Sealer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Germany Concrete Sealer Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

….continued

 

 

