Global Concrete Sealer Market In South Korea By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country

Concrete Sealer is applied to concrete to protect it from surface damage, corrosion, and staining. They either block the pores in the concrete to reduce absorption of water and salts or form an impermeable layer which prevents such materials from passing.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Concrete Sealer in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Concrete Sealer Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea Concrete Sealer Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

South Korea Concrete Sealer Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Concrete Sealer Market 2019 (%)The global Concrete Sealer market was valued at 352.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 476.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. While the Concrete Sealer market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Concrete Sealer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Concrete Sealer production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Concrete Sealer Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

South Korea Concrete Sealer Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Silicate Sealers

Silane Siloxane Sealers

Acrylics Sealers

Epoxy Sealers

Other

South Korea Concrete Sealer Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

South Korea Concrete Sealer Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Commercial Areas

Factories

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Concrete Sealer Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Concrete Sealer Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea Concrete Sealer Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total South Korea Concrete Sealer Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Curecrete Distribution(Ashford Formula and RetroPlate)

Prosoco

Evonik

BASF

SealSource

AmeriPolish

LYTHIC

W. R. MEADOWS

Larsen

KreteTek Industries

Kimbol Sealer

Stone Technologies

LATICRETE International

Nutech Paint

NewLook

Euclid Chemical

Henry Company

Chem Tec

Mapei

Nanofront

Suzhou Jinrun

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Concrete Sealer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 South Korea Concrete Sealer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Concrete Sealer Overall Market Size

2.1 South Korea Concrete Sealer Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 South Korea Concrete Sealer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 South Korea Concrete Sealer Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

….continued

