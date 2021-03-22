All news

Global Conjugate Vaccine Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Codeine is an opiate used to treat pain, coughing, and diarrhea. It is typically used to treat mild to moderate degrees of pain.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Codeine in China, including the following market information:
China Codeine Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
China Codeine Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)
China Codeine Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)
Top Five Competitors in China Codeine Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Codeine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Codeine production and consumption in China
Total Market by Segment:
China Codeine Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)
China Codeine Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Single-ingredient Codeine
Multi-ingredient Medications

China Codeine Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)
China Codeine Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Narcotic Analgesic
Antitussive
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Codeine Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Codeine Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)
Total China Codeine Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Units)
Total China Codeine Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Taiji
Mallinckrodt
TEVA
Johnson & Johnson
Medreich
Sanofi Aventis
Cipla
Hikma
Pharmaceutical Associates
Novartis
Apotex
Mylan
Aristo Pharma GmbH
Lannett Company

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Codeine Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 China Codeine Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China Codeine Overall Market Size
2.1 China Codeine Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 China Codeine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 China Codeine Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Codeine Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top China Codeine Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 China Codeine Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 China Codeine Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 China Codeine Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

