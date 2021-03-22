All news

Global Conjugate Vaccine Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Vaccines are used to prevent diseases by invoking an immune response to an antigen, the foreign part of a bacteria or virus that the immune system recognizes. Conjugate vaccines combine a weak antigen with a strong antigen as a carrier so that the immune system has a stronger response to the weak antigen.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Conjugate Vaccine in Indonesia, including the following market information:
Indonesia Conjugate Vaccine Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Indonesia Conjugate Vaccine Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Million Unit)
Indonesia Conjugate Vaccine Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Million Unit)
Top Five Competitors in Indonesia Conjugate Vaccine Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Conjugate Vaccine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Conjugate Vaccine production and consumption in Indonesia
Total Market by Segment:
Indonesia Conjugate Vaccine Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Million Unit)
Indonesia Conjugate Vaccine Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Hib Vaccine
Meningococcal Vaccine
Pneumococcal Vaccine
Others

Indonesia Conjugate Vaccine Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Million Unit)
Indonesia Conjugate Vaccine Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Children
Adult

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Conjugate Vaccine Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Conjugate Vaccine Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Indonesia Conjugate Vaccine Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Million Unit)
Total Indonesia Conjugate Vaccine Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Pfizer
GSK
Sanofi
Merck
Walvax Biotechnology
Royal (Wuxi) Bio-Pharmaceutical
Bharat Biotech

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Conjugate Vaccine Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Indonesia Conjugate Vaccine Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Indonesia Conjugate Vaccine Overall Market Size
2.1 Indonesia Conjugate Vaccine Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Indonesia Conjugate Vaccine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Indonesia Conjugate Vaccine Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Conjugate Vaccine Players in Indonesia (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Indonesia Conjugate Vaccine Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Indonesia Conjugate Vaccine Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Indonesia Conjugate Vaccine Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Indonesia Conjugate Vaccine Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Conjugate Vaccine Companies in Indonesia, by Revenue in 2019

