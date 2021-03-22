Global Construction in USA: ISIC 45 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Construction market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Building Completion, Building Installation, Building of Complete Constructions, Renting of Construction or Demolition Equipment With Operator, Site Preparation.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

CONSTRUCTION IN USA: ISIC 45

Euromonitor International

July 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Slowing Investments Into New Homes Will Remain Key

Alternative Financing Solutions Needed To Finance Ambitious Infrastructure Plan

Non-residential Construction Pipeline Continues To Grow

Competitive Landscape

Industry Consolidation Is Poised To Continue at A Steady But Slower Pace

US Developers and Contractors Face Escalating Operating Costs

Industry Overview

Table 1 Key Industry Indicators 2011-2016

Table 2 Key Industry Indicators: Annual Growth 2012-2016

Chart 1 Production vs Nominal GDP 2001-2021

Industry Sectors

Table 3 Production by Sector: Value 2011-2016

Table 4 Production by Sector: Annual Growth 2012-2016

Table 5 Production by Sector: Share of Total 2011-2016

Table 6 Value of Construction Put in Place, millions US dollars, 2012-2016

Chart 2 Industry Sectors’ Growth Indices 2001-2021

Firmographics

Table 7 Number of Companies by Employment Size 2011-2016

Table 8 Number of Companies by Employment Size: Annual Growth 2012-2016

Table 9 Number of Companies by Employment Size: Share of Total 2011-2016

Table 10 Production by Employment Size 2011-2016

Table 11 Production by Employment Size: Annual Growth 2012-2016

Table 12 Production by Employment Size: Share of Total 2011-2016

Table 13 Industry Leaders: Company Production Shares in 2016

Import and Export

Table 14 Import and Export 2011-2016

Chart 3 Import vs Export Growth 2001-2016

….CONTINUED

