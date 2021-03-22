All news

Global Construction in USA: ISIC 45 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Construction market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Building Completion, Building Installation, Building of Complete Constructions, Renting of Construction or Demolition Equipment With Operator, Site Preparation.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Construction market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

CONSTRUCTION IN USA: ISIC 45
Euromonitor International
July 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines
Prospects
Slowing Investments Into New Homes Will Remain Key
Alternative Financing Solutions Needed To Finance Ambitious Infrastructure Plan
Non-residential Construction Pipeline Continues To Grow
Competitive Landscape
Industry Consolidation Is Poised To Continue at A Steady But Slower Pace
US Developers and Contractors Face Escalating Operating Costs
Industry Overview
Table 1 Key Industry Indicators 2011-2016
Table 2 Key Industry Indicators: Annual Growth 2012-2016
Chart 1 Production vs Nominal GDP 2001-2021
Industry Sectors
Table 3 Production by Sector: Value 2011-2016
Table 4 Production by Sector: Annual Growth 2012-2016
Table 5 Production by Sector: Share of Total 2011-2016
Table 6 Value of Construction Put in Place, millions US dollars, 2012-2016
Chart 2 Industry Sectors’ Growth Indices 2001-2021
Firmographics
Table 7 Number of Companies by Employment Size 2011-2016
Table 8 Number of Companies by Employment Size: Annual Growth 2012-2016
Table 9 Number of Companies by Employment Size: Share of Total 2011-2016
Table 10 Production by Employment Size 2011-2016
Table 11 Production by Employment Size: Annual Growth 2012-2016
Table 12 Production by Employment Size: Share of Total 2011-2016
Table 13 Industry Leaders: Company Production Shares in 2016
Import and Export
Table 14 Import and Export 2011-2016
Chart 3 Import vs Export Growth 2001-2016

….CONTINUED

