Global Consumer Appliances Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Overall, consumer appliances is seeing a moderate, but faster increase in retail volume sales in 2019, compared with 2018. A number of key developments and trends are pushing sales of new consumer appliances in Denmark. Higher disposable incomes and a positive housing market, supported by the urbanisation and smaller household trends, have spurred the demand for major and small appliances. This has stimulated interest in innovation and more sophisticated designs, as consumers look to fill their…

Euromonitor International’s Consumer Appliances in Denmark report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Appliances market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Higher disposable incomes support call for new and more sophisticated models
Affordable, energy-saving models retain preference of a price- and waste-sensitive population
Players develop products to meet the living space and social needs of households
Convenience and wide product and price offer continue to boost online sales
Positive, but slower growth anticipated due to relative maturity of key trends
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 1 Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2014-2019
Table 2 Replacement Cycles of Consumer Appliances by Category 2014-2019
Table 3 Forecast Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2019-2024

…continued

 

