Global Consumer Appliances Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

In 2019, companies in consumer appliances in Mexico were searching for and investing in technologies that help customers save energy, water and gas in order to save on utility bills as well as preserve natural resources. The rise in cost- and environmental-consciousness among consumers is evident through the increase in number of sustainable products or eco-friendly appliances. It is now more common in Mexico to see international brands, such as Samsung, LG and Whirlpool, and local names, eg Mab…

Euromonitor International’s Consumer Appliances in Mexico report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Producers pull the plug on wasteful appliances as consumers look for savings
Innovative consumer appliances fuel steady demand
Time is of the essence for new appliances
More consumers head for the digital shops in Mexico
Sales are programmed for further growth, supported by retail and housing boom
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 1 Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2014-2019
Table 2 Replacement Cycles of Consumer Appliances by Category 2014-2019
Table 3 Forecast Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2019-2024
Table 4 Forecast Replacement Cycles of Consumer Appliances by Category 2019-2024
MARKET DATA
Table 5 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 6 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 7 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

…continued

 

