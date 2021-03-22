Global Consumer Appliances Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

All news

Consumer appliances continued to record steady growth in retail volume sales in 2019. The stronger economy in the country, with higher employment rates and higher average pay, continued to have a positive impact on consumer confidence in 2019. The majority of consumer appliance product categories witnessed positive growth in 2019 underwritten by the influence of more sophisticated, more modern living. In major appliances, growth in categories such as refrigeration appliances and home laundry app…

Euromonitor International’s Consumer Appliances in Poland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Appliances market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Increasing consumer confidence supports growth in more advanced and premium consumer appliances
New technology drives sales of consumer appliances in 2019
International players still dominate but all manufacturers invest in new product development
Discounters is the dark horse of consumer appliances distribution in 2019
Positive outlook for consumer appliances continues due to the stronger economy
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 1 Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2014-2019
Table 2 Replacement Cycles of Consumer Appliances by Category 2014-2019
Table 3 Forecast Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2019-2024
Table 4 Forecast Replacement Cycles of Consumer Appliances by Category 2019-2024
MARKET DATA
Table 5 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 6 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 7 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 8 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 9 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Volume 2014-2019
Table 10 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Value 2014-2019
Table 11 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

