Global Consumer Appliances Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The small appliances industry registered 3% volume growth in 2019. The global market is expected to stabilise over the next five years. India, Southeast Asia, Africa and Latin America will post stronger momentum. This report takes a close look at five key trends and their long-term implications on the industry.

Euromonitor International’s World Market for Consumer Appliances (Small) global briefing offers a comprehensive guide to the retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. The report also identifies the leading companies/brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the competitive landscape – be it new product developments, technological innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Additionally, trade statistics and producer’s shares will answer questions on where appliances are produced and where they are being exported to, how quickly these units are moving, which companies are producing how much, and whether all categories are behaving in the same way. Collectively, this gives a complete view in both marketing and production planning strategies. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Major Appliances, Small Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Appliances market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

World Market for Consumer Appliances (Small)
Euromonitor International
January 2020
Introduction
Global Outlook
GLOBAL OUTLOOK
Leading Companies and Brands
Top Five Trends Shaping the Industry
Market Snapshots

…continued

 

 

 

