Global Consumer Health Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Procter & Gamble remains a key player in consumer health. In recent years the company has strengthened its position in the industry by expanding its presence in vitamins and dietary supplements (VDS) through the acquisition of Merck KGaA and innovation. The company relies significantly on the US market, which continues to offer significant opportunities for growth.
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4938122-procter-gamble-co-the-p-g-in-consumer-health-world
Euromonitor International’s Procter & Gamble Co, The (P&G) in Consumer Health (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business, examining its performance in the Consumer Health industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-rowing-machine-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-03-12
Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management and Wellbeing.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-plant-based-sausages-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-09
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Health market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Procter & Gamble Co, The (P&G) in Consumer Health (World)
Euromonitor International
January 2020
Scope of the Report
Introduction
State of Play
Exposure to Future Growth
Competitive Positioning
Dietary Supplements
Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies
Key Findings
APPENDIX
…continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105
https://expresskeeper.com/