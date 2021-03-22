Global Coronary Stents Market in US – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

All news

Coronary stent is a tube-shaped device placed in the coronary arteries that supply blood to the heart, to keep the arteries open in the treatment of coronary heart disease.

 

This report contains market size and forecasts of Coronary Stents in China, including the following market information:
China Coronary Stents Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
China Coronary Stents Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
China Coronary Stents Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in China Coronary Stents Market 2019 (%)
The global Coronary Stents market was valued at 6072.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 6800.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. While the Coronary Stents market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Coronary Stents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Coronary Stents production and consumption in China
Total Market by Segment:
China Coronary Stents Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

 

China Coronary Stents Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Bare-metal Stent (BMS)
Drug-eluting Stent (DES)
Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold (BVS)

China Coronary Stents Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
China Coronary Stents Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
ASCs
Hospitals
Cardiology Center

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Coronary Stents Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Coronary Stents Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)
Total China Coronary Stents Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total China Coronary Stents Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Medtronic
Boston Scientific
Biosensors
Terumo
MicroPort
Lepu Medical
B.Braun
Atrium Medical
SINOMED
LBC

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Coronary Stents Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 China Coronary Stents Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China Coronary Stents Overall Market Size
2.1 China Coronary Stents Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 China Coronary Stents Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 China Coronary Stents Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

