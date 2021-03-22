All news

Global Dishwashers Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Demand for dishwashers remains very low in Egypt: For the bulk of local households, they are a luxury product, while the most affluent households tend to have domestic help and are thus not really interested in them. As a result, demand for dishwashers is largely limited to middle-income households, particularly families where both parents are working. Moreover, difficult economic conditions and a surge in inflationary pressure during the early part of the review period, made these appliances in…

Euromonitor International’s Dishwashers in Egypt report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Built-in Dishwashers, Freestanding Dishwashers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Dishwashers market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Economic shock of COVID-19 weighs on retail volume sales of dishwashers
Slowdown in housing completions undermines demand for built-in dishwashers
Sleek design helps LG Electronics Egypt maintain its leadership, in spite of premium pricing
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Demand will remain weak, as most Egyptians perceive dishwashers to be an unaffordable luxury or simply unnecessary
Revival in housing completions will boost demand for built-in dishwashers
E-commerce will continue to grow in popularity, as local shoppers become more comfortable shopping online
CATEGORY DATA
