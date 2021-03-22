Global Dishwashers Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The household penetration rate for dishwashers continued on an upward trajectory in 2019, continuing the strong performance seen over the review period. A strong economy and rising incomes is behind this trend, with dishwashers still seen as somewhat of a luxury by many consumers. Dishwashers are more commonly found in households with young children, while income plays a big role, with these consumer appliances typically only found in mid- and high-income homes. Location plays a less significant…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797750-dishwashers-in-hungary

Euromonitor International’s Dishwashers in Hungary report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-probiotics-dietary-supplements-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2020-2029-2021-03-12

Product coverage: Major Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Dishwashers market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-manual-directional-control-valves-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-09

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Income and demographic trends in households influence sales

Players focus on energy and water efficiency to attract new consumers

Smaller kitchens in newly-built homes creating demand for built-in dishwashers

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Dishwashers remains a consolidated category

Premium Neff line finds favour with affluent consumers thanks to discreet design

Electrolux introduces new award-winning design features

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Dishwashers by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Dishwashers by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Dishwashers by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 4 Sales of Dishwashers by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 Sales of Dishwashers by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 6 Sales of Dishwashers by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Dishwashers: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Dishwashers: % Volume 2016-2019

Table 9 Distribution of Dishwashers by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Dishwashers by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Dishwashers by Category: Value 2019-2024

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105