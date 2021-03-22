Global Dishwashers Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

COVID-19 had a significant negative effect on retail volume sales of dishwashers in 2020, as the economic uncertainty it engendered led many consumers to postpone discretionary purchases. The pandemic also led to a significant decline in housing completions – an important source of demand for dishwashers. Some support to demand for dishwashers was provided by the fact that the pandemic made some people more reluctant to engage outside help to do household chores, which provided a boost to demand…

Euromonitor International’s Dishwashers in Saudi Arabia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Built-in Dishwashers, Freestanding Dishwashers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Pandemic and tax hike crunch demand for dishwashers

In the age of COVID-19, manufactures focus on hygiene

Abdul Latif Jameel Electronics & Air Conditioning Co opens its second Bosch store

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Retail volume sales will continue to decline, as most Saudi households that can afford a dishwasher prefer to employ domestic help

Electricity price hike will make energy efficiency a higher priority for consumers

E-commerce will continue to grow in importance, boosted by the arrival of Amazon.com

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Dishwashers by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Dishwashers by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Dishwashers by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Dishwashers by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Dishwashers by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Dishwashers by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Dishwashers: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Dishwashers: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 9 Distribution of Dishwashers by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Dishwashers by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Dishwashers by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Dishwashers by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Dishwashers by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

…continued

