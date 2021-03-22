All news

Global Dishwashers Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Dishwashers is a very small but growing category in Mexico. Volume sales are rising steadily as consumers are now searching for products that help them to save time given their working commitments, the heavier traffic and the need to do other cleaning routines. So, more and more of those who can afford a dishwasher are trying to utilise the convenience of having less manual input when cleaning their dishes.

Euromonitor International’s Dishwashers in Mexico report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Major Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Dishwashers market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Consumers do not want a drain on their time
Smaller living spaces favour more compact dishwashers
Connectivity and unit prices are increasing
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Whirlpool bubbles with innovation
More consumers head online for a dishwasher bargain
LG hopes to shine, while new launches offer a raft of modern features
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Dishwashers by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Dishwashers by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Dishwashers by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 4 Sales of Dishwashers by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 5 Sales of Dishwashers by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

…continued

 

