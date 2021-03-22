Global Dishwashers Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Retail volume sales of dishwashers in Poland continued to see steady growth in 2019 but still with much room for further development. There are still a relatively low number of households in the country that own a dishwasher in comparison to other European countries, especially those in Western Europe. However, Poles have become more convinced about dishwashers’ lower energy and water consumption thanks to technological advances which are communicated by manufacturers’ extensive marketing campai…
Euromonitor International’s Dishwashers in Poland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Major Appliances.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Household penetration of dishwashers slowly rises with greater consumer awareness of the appliances’ improved water and energy efficiency
Modern living sees consumers prefer built-in and slimline dishwashers
Consumers increasingly purchase dishwashers via internet retailing for lower prices and free delivery
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
High brand recognition and innovative features keep BSH in the leading position
Miele launches high-end dishwashers with advanced technology
Attractive and unique design facilitates rapid volume sales growth for Smeg
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Dishwashers by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Dishwashers by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Dishwashers by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 4 Sales of Dishwashers by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 5 Sales of Dishwashers by Format: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 6 Sales of Dishwashers by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Dishwashers: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Dishwashers: % Volume 2016-2019
Table 9 Distribution of Dishwashers by Format: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 10 Production, Imports and Exports of Dishwashers: Total Volume 2014-2019
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Dishwashers by Category: Volume 2019-2024
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Dishwashers by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 13 Forecast Sales of Dishwashers by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
…continued
