Global Eastern Europe Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Eastern Europe is witnessing moderate recovery of wine after historic decline. Georgia, Ukraine, Poland and Romania are amongst the countries expected to contribute significantly to the forcasted growth of the category, although partially being offset by Baltic States, which are facing a more and more overwhelming tax pressure. Sparkling wine remains a revitalizer of the wine category in 2018, while consumers start opening their arms and pockets for non-grape wine options.

Euromonitor International’s Wine in Eastern Europe global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Alcoholic Drinks market in both the off-trade and the on-trade, it highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and brands by total volume, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.

Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs, Spirits, Wine.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Alcoholic Drinks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Wine in Eastern Europe
Euromonitor International
January 2020
Introduction
Regional Overview
Leading Companies and Brands
Forecast Projections
Country Snapshots

