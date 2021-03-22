Global Educational Equipment and Software: Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

In contemporary times, teaching is aided by digital technology, which is revolutionizing education. Schools and colleges allow students to bring devices to class. This represents a shift from traditional school equipment to digital technology. Integrated learning solutions, augmented reality (AR), personalized learning, bite-sized learning and internet of things are some of the technologies that are transforming education. In 2020, the education sector is more student-centered and classrooms are designed to provide flexible and collaborative learning. The COVID-19 pandemic caused colleges and universities to go digital. Though online education is not a new trend, regional lockdowns boos t online

learning.

The education sectors in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific are major drivers for the educational equipment and software markets.

BCC Research projects that the global educationalequipment and software market will grow from REDACTED in 2020 to reach more than REDACTED in 2025, growing at a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED.Report Scope:

The scope of this report is broad and covers various types of educational equipment and software used in the academic sector. The market is broken down into major types of educational equipment and software and by region. Revenue forecasts from 2020-2025 are given for each educational equipment and software segment and regional market, with estimated values derived from manufacturers’ total revenues.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each regional educational equipment and software market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global educational equipment and software market and current trends within the industry.

The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global educational equipment and software market.

Report Includes:

– 81 data tables and 17 additional tables

– An overview of the global market for educational equipment and software

– Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

– Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market trends, market size, market forecast, and technological advancements within the industry

– Impact analysis of COVID-19 on educational equipment and software market

– Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies; and a relevant patent analysis

– Company profiles of major players of the industry, including Adobe, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell, HP, Lenovo, McGraw-Hill, NIIT Ltd. and Pearson2U

