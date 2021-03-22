Global EEG Equipment Market in US – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

All news

Electroencephalography—Equipment, supplies and services used to monitor and visually display the electrical activity generated by the brain and other key physiological signals for both diagnosis and monitoring of neurological disorders in the hospital, research laboratory, clinician office and patient’s home.

This report contains market size and forecasts of EEG Equipment in US, including the following market information:
US EEG Equipment Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
US EEG Equipment Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
US EEG Equipment Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in US EEG Equipment Market 2019 (%)
The global EEG Equipment market was valued at 401.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 484.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. While the EEG Equipment market size in US was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the EEG Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on EEG Equipment production and consumption in US
Total Market by Segment:
US EEG Equipment Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
US EEG Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Conventional EEG
Video EEG
Dynamic EEG

US EEG Equipment Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
US EEG Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Hospitals
Diagnostic Centers

 

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total EEG Equipment Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total EEG Equipment Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)
Total US EEG Equipment Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total US EEG Equipment Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Nihon Kohden
Natus Medical
Medtronic (Covidien)
Compumedics
Micromed
EGI
Cadwell
NCC Medical
SYMTOP

 

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 EEG Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 US EEG Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

….continued

