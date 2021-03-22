Global Electric Heating Cable Market Size study, by Product Type (Self-regulating Heating Cable, Constant Wattage Heating Cable, Mineral Insulated Heating Cable and Skin-Effect Heat-Tracing Cable), by Application (Industrial, Residential and Commercial) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2026

Global Electric Heating Cable Market is valued approximately USD 2.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.2 % over the forecast period 2020-2026. An Electric Heating Cable is a wire cable that produces heat, also known as heat trace cable amongst the industry. It is used for a wide range of applications including heat loss replacement, pipe tracing, freeze protection, viscosity control, temperature process maintenance, roof and gutter, and much more. The rising disposable income and urbanization as well as rising industrial growth across the world are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the introduction of products and services and other strategic alliances by market key player will create a lucrative opportunity for the market. For instance: as per Company’s news release in July 2018, nVent, provider of electric connection and protection solutions launched its production plant in St. Petersburg, Russia in order to expand its business in Russia and increase the product portfolio. Thus, Electric heating cables demand in industrial, residential and commercial will rise the growth of global Electric Heating Cable market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Electric Heating Cable market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Raychem Corporation

SST Group

Anhui Huanrui Heating Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Thermon Inc.

Bartec

Wuhu Jiahong New Material Co. Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

AnBang Electric Corp.

Eltherm

Heat Trace Products LLC

Anhui Huayang

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Self-regulating Heating Cable

Constant Wattage Heating Cable

Mineral Insulated Heating Cable

Skin-Effect Heat-Tracing Cable

By Application:

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Electric Heating Cable Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENT

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD BILLION)

1.2.1. Electric Heating Cable Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD BILLION)

1.2.2. Electric Heating Cable Market, by Product Type, 2018-2026 (USD BILLION)

1.2.3. Electric Heating Cable Market, by Application, 2018-2026 (USD BILLION)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

….. continued

