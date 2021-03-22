All news

Global Electronic Components, Valves and Tubes in USA: ISIC 321 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Electronic Components, Valves and Tubes market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Diodes and Other Semiconductor Devices, Electronic Tubes, Integrated and Printed Circuits, Resistors and Capacitors.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Electronic Components, Valves and Tubes market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

ELECTRONIC COMPONENTS, VALVES AND TUBES IN USA: ISIC 321
Euromonitor International
July 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines
Prospects
Turnover Returns on A Growth Path As Companies Benefit From Rising High-tech Equipment Production
Industry Shifts Away From Consumer Products Embracing B2b Segments
Industry Seeks Innovating To Cope With Troubled Demand Growth
Competitive Landscape
Intel Corp Strengthens Positions Via Acquisitions and Reorganisation
As Competitive Pressures From Asia-Pacific Rise, American Companies Also Move East
Industry Overview
Table 1 Key Industry Indicators 2011-2016
Table 2 Key Industry Indicators: Annual Growth 2012-2016
Chart 1 Production vs Nominal GDP 2001-2021
Chart 2 Producer Volume Index vs Producer Price Index 2001-2016
Industry Sectors
Table 3 Production by Sector: Value 2011-2016
Table 4 Production by Sector: Annual Growth 2012-2016
Table 5 Production by Sector: Share of Total 2011-2016
Chart 3 Industry Sectors’ Growth Indices 2001-2021

….CONTINUED

