Global Engineering Resins, Polymer Alloys and BlendsMarket Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Engineering resins are plastic materials that possess better mechanical and/or thermal properties than ordinary commodity plastics. These resins, which possess high strength, are generally resistant to high temperatures, wear and corrosives and are often used in wood or metal replacement applications as a means of reducing cost or weight while maintaining strength and performance. Generally, all products manufactured with these engineering resins possess better mechanical, thermal or electronic enhancements over standard plastic resins. Because of these enhanced characteristics, they are used in important and demanding applications like the military, aerospace, medical, automotive, and appliance industries. Products made of engineering resins generally possess –
– Good mechanical characteristics.
– Excellent machinability and dimensional stability.
– Good chemical resistance.
– Good wear resistance.
The engineering resins market is one of the emerging industries in the polymers market. The demand is increasing because of its characteristics like rigidity, strength, impact and heat resistant, chemical stability and which are needed in various industrial applications such as the automotive industry, electrical/electronic industry, building construction, medical applications, appliance industry, and others. As engineering resins are cost effective, almost all the automotive companies are using engineering resins to replace more and more metal components. Replacing metal components with thermoplastics is the major growth driver. Using plastic instead of metals reduces the weight of a vehicle by REDACTED% to REDACTED% and engineering resins also offer significantly lower tooling costs in high volume production.
The global engineering resin and polymer alloy/blend market was estimated at REDACTED billion pounds in 2019 and it was initially projected to increase to over REDACTED billion pounds in 2020. But due to the ongoing problems of industrial closure, etc., caused by COVID-19 crisis, a reduction of about REDACTED% is now anticipated in the previous projections made for 2020, that is, down to REDACTED billion pounds. This is anticipated to increase to nearly REDACTED billion pounds by 2021, and then to nearly REDACTED billion pounds in 2026, which is an expected CAGR of REDACTED% over the five-year period from 2021 to 2026.
Projected growth rates for various engineering resins are typically in the REDACTED% to REDACTED% range for the five-year period of 2021 to 2026. The market is led by polycarbonates, followed by polyamides; these tworesins accounted for nearly REDACTED% of the total market for all types of engineering resins in 2019. Their market share is expected to increase to REDACTED% by 2026.Report Scope:
In this report, engineering resins include traditional varieties such as polyamides, polycarbonates, polyacetals, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), and polybutylene terephthalate (PBT); along with alloys/blends such as polycarbonate-ABS (PC/ABS), polyphenylene oxide/high-impact polystyrene (PPO/HIPS), polyphenylene oxide/polyamides (PPO/polyamide) and polycarbonate-PBT (PC/PBT). Higher-performance engineering resins covered include polysulfones, poly (phenylene-sulfide) (PPS), polyketones, and liquid crystal polymers.
The key applications and end-uses covered include the automotive market segmented by under-the-hood, external and interior products; electronic/electrical markets; medical devices and products; building and construction materials; appliances; plastic rigid food packaging; and several key smaller markets, including optical lenses and aviation products.
Report Includes:
– 86 data tables and 25 additional tables
– Detailed study and market analysis of engineering resins, polymer alloys and blends
– Analyses of global market trends with data from 2019, estimates for 2020 and 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
– Information on the all-important thermoplastic materials utilized in plant capacities, markets by application, new technologies and products, and rationales for anticipated growth
– Coverage of most recent merger and acquisition details, R&D developments, partnerships and alliances within the global engineering resins marketplace
– Assessment of the suppliers’ landscape for engineering resins, polymer alloys and blends; and market shares analysis of key competitive companies
– Profile descriptions of the leading market participants, including Asahi Kasei Corp., Bayer Material Science Ag, Dow Chemical Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics, and Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing the Study
Scope of Report
Methodology
Intended Audience
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst’s Credentials
BCC Custom Research
Related BCC Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Technology Background
Definitions
Background
Performance and Technical Aspects
Advantages of Engineering Resins
Processing
Testing
Engineering Resins by Type
Polycarbonates
Available Polycarbonate Types
Polycarbonate Sheet
Polyamides
Properties
Major Polyamide Types
Polyamide Films
Polyacetals/Polyoxymethylene (POM)
Polyacetal Grades
Thermoplastic Polyesters
Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
Modified PET Resins
Liquid Crystal Polymers
Polysulfones
Polysulfone Types
Polyarylsulfones
Polyphenylene Sulfide
Polyetherimides (PEI)/ Polyamidesimides (PAI)
Polyketones and Polyetherether ketones (PEEK)
Properties
Polymer Alloys/Blends
Polyphenylene Oxide (PPO)/High-Impact Polystyrene (HIPS)
Properties and Advantages
Grades
Processing
Reinforced Engineered Thermoplastics
Reinforced PET
Application Markets for Engineering Resins
Applications of Engineering Resins in the Automobile Segment
Under-The-Hood Segment
Auto Exteriors
Auto Interiors
Applications of Engineering Resins in Aircraft Manufacture
Transparencies
Aircraft Interiors
Applications of Engineering Resins in Electronic/ Electrical Products
Printed Circuit Boards
Electronic Components
Flexible Electronics
Molded Electronic Components
Surface-Mount Technology
Encapsulated Electrical Components
Switches
Capacitors
Other Molded Electronic Components
Bobbins
Relays
Electronic Enclosures
Engineering Resins in Electrical Power Generation/Transmission/Usage
Applications of Engineering Resins in Medical Devices
Commodity Thermoplastics
Engineering Resins
Thermoset Resins
Engineering Resins in Medical Devices
Engineering Resin/Alloy-Blend Usage in Medical Device Applications
Applications of Engineering Resins in Building Construction
Glazing
Plumbing and Hardware
Skylights
Lighting Products
Signs and Displays
Engineering Resins in Appliances/Consumer Goods
Major Engineering Resins Used in Appliances/Consumer Goods
Major Applications for Engineering Resins in Appliances
Engineering Resins in Miscellaneous Applications
Rigid Food Packaging
Water Bottles
Prepared Food Container Packaging
Optical Lenses
Toys
Miscellaneous Applications of Engineering Resins
Sports and Recreational Equipment
Lawn and Garden Equipment
Housewares
Chapter 4 Market by Technology Type
Global Market for Engineering Resins and Polymer Alloy/Blends
Global Market for Engineering Resins and Polymer Alloy/Blends, by Region
Global Market for Polycarbonate Resins by Product Type
Global Market for Polycarbonate Resins by Region
Global Market for Polyamide Resins by Product Type
Global Market for Polyamide Resins by Region
Global Market for Polyacetal/Polyoxymethylene (POM)Resins by Product Type
Global Market for Polyacetal/Polyoxymethylene (POM) Resins by Region
Global Market for PBT Resins by Product Type
Global Market for PBT Resins by Region
Global PET Resins Market by Product Type
Global Market for PET Resins by Region
Global Market for Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins by Product Type….continued
