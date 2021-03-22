Global Engineering Resins, Polymer Alloys and BlendsMarket Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Engineering resins are plastic materials that possess better mechanical and/or thermal properties than ordinary commodity plastics. These resins, which possess high strength, are generally resistant to high temperatures, wear and corrosives and are often used in wood or metal replacement applications as a means of reducing cost or weight while maintaining strength and performance. Generally, all products manufactured with these engineering resins possess better mechanical, thermal or electronic enhancements over standard plastic resins. Because of these enhanced characteristics, they are used in important and demanding applications like the military, aerospace, medical, automotive, and appliance industries. Products made of engineering resins generally possess –

– Good mechanical characteristics.

– Excellent machinability and dimensional stability.

– Good chemical resistance.

– Good wear resistance.

The engineering resins market is one of the emerging industries in the polymers market. The demand is increasing because of its characteristics like rigidity, strength, impact and heat resistant, chemical stability and which are needed in various industrial applications such as the automotive industry, electrical/electronic industry, building construction, medical applications, appliance industry, and others. As engineering resins are cost effective, almost all the automotive companies are using engineering resins to replace more and more metal components. Replacing metal components with thermoplastics is the major growth driver. Using plastic instead of metals reduces the weight of a vehicle by REDACTED% to REDACTED% and engineering resins also offer significantly lower tooling costs in high volume production.

The global engineering resin and polymer alloy/blend market was estimated at REDACTED billion pounds in 2019 and it was initially projected to increase to over REDACTED billion pounds in 2020. But due to the ongoing problems of industrial closure, etc., caused by COVID-19 crisis, a reduction of about REDACTED% is now anticipated in the previous projections made for 2020, that is, down to REDACTED billion pounds. This is anticipated to increase to nearly REDACTED billion pounds by 2021, and then to nearly REDACTED billion pounds in 2026, which is an expected CAGR of REDACTED% over the five-year period from 2021 to 2026.

Projected growth rates for various engineering resins are typically in the REDACTED% to REDACTED% range for the five-year period of 2021 to 2026. The market is led by polycarbonates, followed by polyamides; these tworesins accounted for nearly REDACTED% of the total market for all types of engineering resins in 2019. Their market share is expected to increase to REDACTED% by 2026.Report Scope:

In this report, engineering resins include traditional varieties such as polyamides, polycarbonates, polyacetals, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), and polybutylene terephthalate (PBT); along with alloys/blends such as polycarbonate-ABS (PC/ABS), polyphenylene oxide/high-impact polystyrene (PPO/HIPS), polyphenylene oxide/polyamides (PPO/polyamide) and polycarbonate-PBT (PC/PBT). Higher-performance engineering resins covered include polysulfones, poly (phenylene-sulfide) (PPS), polyketones, and liquid crystal polymers.

The key applications and end-uses covered include the automotive market segmented by under-the-hood, external and interior products; electronic/electrical markets; medical devices and products; building and construction materials; appliances; plastic rigid food packaging; and several key smaller markets, including optical lenses and aviation products.

Report Includes:

– 86 data tables and 25 additional tables

– Detailed study and market analysis of engineering resins, polymer alloys and blends

– Analyses of global market trends with data from 2019, estimates for 2020 and 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

– Information on the all-important thermoplastic materials utilized in plant capacities, markets by application, new technologies and products, and rationales for anticipated growth

– Coverage of most recent merger and acquisition details, R&D developments, partnerships and alliances within the global engineering resins marketplace

– Assessment of the suppliers’ landscape for engineering resins, polymer alloys and blends; and market shares analysis of key competitive companies

– Profile descriptions of the leading market participants, including Asahi Kasei Corp., Bayer Material Science Ag, Dow Chemical Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics, and Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing the Study

Scope of Report

Methodology

Intended Audience

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst’s Credentials

BCC Custom Research

Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Technology Background

Definitions

Background

Performance and Technical Aspects

Advantages of Engineering Resins

Processing

Testing

Engineering Resins by Type

Polycarbonates

Available Polycarbonate Types

Polycarbonate Sheet

Polyamides

Properties

Major Polyamide Types

Polyamide Films

Polyacetals/Polyoxymethylene (POM)

Polyacetal Grades

Thermoplastic Polyesters

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Modified PET Resins

Liquid Crystal Polymers

Polysulfones

Polysulfone Types

Polyarylsulfones

Polyphenylene Sulfide

Polyetherimides (PEI)/ Polyamidesimides (PAI)

Polyketones and Polyetherether ketones (PEEK)

Properties

Polymer Alloys/Blends

Polyphenylene Oxide (PPO)/High-Impact Polystyrene (HIPS)

Properties and Advantages

Grades

Processing

Reinforced Engineered Thermoplastics

Reinforced PET

Application Markets for Engineering Resins

Applications of Engineering Resins in the Automobile Segment

Under-The-Hood Segment

Auto Exteriors

Auto Interiors

Applications of Engineering Resins in Aircraft Manufacture

Transparencies

Aircraft Interiors

Applications of Engineering Resins in Electronic/ Electrical Products

Printed Circuit Boards

Electronic Components

Flexible Electronics

Molded Electronic Components

Surface-Mount Technology

Encapsulated Electrical Components

Switches

Capacitors

Other Molded Electronic Components

Bobbins

Relays

Electronic Enclosures

Engineering Resins in Electrical Power Generation/Transmission/Usage

Applications of Engineering Resins in Medical Devices

Commodity Thermoplastics

Engineering Resins

Thermoset Resins

Engineering Resins in Medical Devices

Engineering Resin/Alloy-Blend Usage in Medical Device Applications

Applications of Engineering Resins in Building Construction

Glazing

Plumbing and Hardware

Skylights

Lighting Products

Signs and Displays

Engineering Resins in Appliances/Consumer Goods

Major Engineering Resins Used in Appliances/Consumer Goods

Major Applications for Engineering Resins in Appliances

Engineering Resins in Miscellaneous Applications

Rigid Food Packaging

Water Bottles

Prepared Food Container Packaging

Optical Lenses

Toys

Miscellaneous Applications of Engineering Resins

Sports and Recreational Equipment

Lawn and Garden Equipment

Housewares

Chapter 4 Market by Technology Type

Global Market for Engineering Resins and Polymer Alloy/Blends

Global Market for Engineering Resins and Polymer Alloy/Blends, by Region

Global Market for Polycarbonate Resins by Product Type

Global Market for Polycarbonate Resins by Region

Global Market for Polyamide Resins by Product Type

Global Market for Polyamide Resins by Region

Global Market for Polyacetal/Polyoxymethylene (POM)Resins by Product Type

Global Market for Polyacetal/Polyoxymethylene (POM) Resins by Region

Global Market for PBT Resins by Product Type

Global Market for PBT Resins by Region

Global PET Resins Market by Product Type

Global Market for PET Resins by Region

Global Market for Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins by Product Type….continued

