Global ENT Surgical Devices Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2019

ENT surgery is one of the most elaborate fields of surgical specialty services, using advanced technology and a broad range of procedures that also includes major reconstructive surgery to correct deformity or injury.

This report contains market size and forecasts of ENT Surgical Devices in US, including the following market information:
US ENT Surgical Devices Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
US ENT Surgical Devices Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
US ENT Surgical Devices Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in US ENT Surgical Devices Market 2019 (%)
The global ENT Surgical Devices market was valued at 2687.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3396.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. While the ENT Surgical Devices market size in US was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the ENT Surgical Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on ENT Surgical Devices production and consumption in US
Total Market by Segment:
US ENT Surgical Devices Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
US ENT Surgical Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Powered Surgical Instruments
Radiofrequency (RF) Hand Pieces
Handheld Instruments
Others

US ENT Surgical Devices Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
US ENT Surgical Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Hospital
Clinic

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total ENT Surgical Devices Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total ENT Surgical Devices Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)
Total US ENT Surgical Devices Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total US ENT Surgical Devices Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Medtronic
J & J (Acclarent)
Stryker
Smith & Nephew
Olympus
B. Braun
Karl Storz
Spiggle &Theis
Conmed
Otopront
REDA
Tiansong
Jiyi Medical

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 ENT Surgical Devices Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 US ENT Surgical Devices Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: US ENT Surgical Devices Overall Market Size
2.1 US ENT Surgical Devices Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 US ENT Surgical Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 US ENT Surgical Devices Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top ENT Surgical Devices Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top US ENT Surgical Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 US ENT Surgical Devices Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 US ENT Surgical Devices Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 US ENT Surgical Devices Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 ENT Surgical Devices Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 US Manufacturers ENT Surgical Devices Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 ENT Surgical Devices Players in US
3.8.1 List of US Tier 1 ENT Surgical Devices Companies
3.8.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 ENT Surgical Devices Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – US ENT Surgical Devices Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Powered Surgical Instruments
4.1.3 Radiofrequency (RF) Hand Pieces
4.1.4 Handheld Instruments
4.1.5 Others
4.2 By Type – US ENT Surgical Devices Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – US ENT Surgical Devices Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – US ENT Surgical Devices Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – US ENT Surgical Devices Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – US ENT Surgical Devices Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – US ENT Surgical Devices Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – US ENT Surgical Devices Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – US ENT Surgical Devices Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – US ENT Surgical Devices Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application

….CONTINUED

