Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market is valued approximately USD 3.0 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.8 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Enteral feeding devices are commonly used to feed diets in elderly or bedridden patients suffering from chronic ailments, such as cancer, neurological disorders, gastrointestinal and inherited metabolic diseases. Enteral feeding refers to the delivery of a nutritionally complete feed directly into the stomach, duodenum, or jejunum through devices, such as tubes and pumps. The global Enteral Feeding Devices market is highly in demanded due to the coronavirus pandemic as Enteral Feeding Devices are need to improve patient care and provide added nutritional support to patients who are affected by the virus. The current pandemic situation has increased the adoption of enteral feeding devices including feeding tubes and administration sets, which results to increase the demand for the market. The shift from parenteral to enteral nutrition, increasing incidence of preterm births, growing demand for enteral feeding in the home care sector and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the introduction of new product and services along with other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 01st December 2017, Fresenius Kabi AG opened the extension of its production plant in Mihla, Germany to improve the production of feeding tubes and giving sets, which are routinely used in hospitals, with an investment of about USD 12 million. However, complications associated with enteral feeding devices is the major factor restraining the growth of global Enteral Feeding Devices market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Enteral Feeding Devices market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the increasing number of preterm births, rising geriatric population, growing awareness of enteral nutrition, and the rapid development of healthcare facilities.

Major market player included in this report are:

Fresenius Kabi AG

Nestlé S.A.

Danone

B. Braun Melsungen Ag

Avanos Medical

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Moog, Inc.

Conmed Corporation

Cook Medical, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Enteral Feeding Pumps

Enteral Feeding Tubes

Administration Sets

Enteral Syringes

Other

By Age Group:

Adult

Pediatrics

By Application:

Oncology

Gastroenterology

Neurology

Diabetes

Hypermetabolism

Others

By End- Use:

Hospital

Homecare Setting

Ambulatory Care Settings

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Enteral Feeding Devices Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Enteral Feeding Devices Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Enteral Feeding Devices Market, by Age Group, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Enteral Feeding Devices Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Enteral Feeding Devices Market, by End- Use, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market Dynamics

3.1. Enteral Feeding Devices Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

….continued

