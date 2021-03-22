All news

Global Experiential Luxury Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Substantial population growth in Guatemala up to 2030 will be driven by strong, albeit declining natural increase. Although the ageing trend will accelerate, high, yet declining, birth and fertility rates ensure that Guatemala remains an extremely young country. Urbanisation will be rapid up to 2030, with particularly fast growth in the 10 major cities, although Guatemala’s share of urban population will continue to be significantly below the Latin American average.

Euromonitor’s Guatemala in 2030: The Future Demographic report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation’s lifestyle choices.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Guatemala in 2030: The Future Demographic
Euromonitor International
January 2020
