Global Experiential Luxury Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The growth of the Romanian economy and the increasing number of business trips booked by local investors helped to drive sales through luxury hotels, ensuring that high standards amongst the limited number of establishments that fall under this category compared to upscale hotels must be maintained. Despite a rise in inbound tourist arrivals to Romania, tourism trips booked by locals in luxury hotels outperformed this potentially lucrative group, as Romanians began to indulge more in treating th…
Euromonitor International’s Experiential Luxury in Romania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Experiential Luxury market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Experiential Luxury retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change
Product coverage: Luxury Foodservice, Luxury Hotels.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Experiential Luxury market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Table of Contents
Headlines
Prospects
Rise in Domestic Tourism Supports Spending on Luxury Hotels Compared To Foreign Visitors
Business Demand in Bucharest Drives Growth Through Luxury Hotels
Expansion Outside of Bucharest Could Offer Potential To Attract Both Leisure and Business Travellers
Competitive Landscape
Wide Range of Luxury Services Supports Jw Marriott’s Ongoing Dominance
Further Competition Will Place Pressure on Existing Brands To Maintain High Standards
Lack of Standalone Luxury Foodservice Outlets Means Fine Dining Within Luxury Hotels Remains Important Element of Premium Experience
…continued
