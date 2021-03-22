Global Experiential Luxury Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The growth of the Romanian economy and the increasing number of business trips booked by local investors helped to drive sales through luxury hotels, ensuring that high standards amongst the limited number of establishments that fall under this category compared to upscale hotels must be maintained. Despite a rise in inbound tourist arrivals to Romania, tourism trips booked by locals in luxury hotels outperformed this potentially lucrative group, as Romanians began to indulge more in treating th…

Euromonitor International’s Experiential Luxury in Romania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Experiential Luxury market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Experiential Luxury retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change

Product coverage: Luxury Foodservice, Luxury Hotels.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Headlines

Prospects

Rise in Domestic Tourism Supports Spending on Luxury Hotels Compared To Foreign Visitors

Business Demand in Bucharest Drives Growth Through Luxury Hotels

Expansion Outside of Bucharest Could Offer Potential To Attract Both Leisure and Business Travellers

Competitive Landscape

Wide Range of Luxury Services Supports Jw Marriott’s Ongoing Dominance

Further Competition Will Place Pressure on Existing Brands To Maintain High Standards

Lack of Standalone Luxury Foodservice Outlets Means Fine Dining Within Luxury Hotels Remains Important Element of Premium Experience

…continued

