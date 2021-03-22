All news

Global Experiential Luxury Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Despite expenditure on luxury hotels experiencing a fall from both domestic and foreign tourists in 2019, following a strong performance the previous year due to the FIFA World Cup being held in Russia, a gradual move away from simply owning traditional luxury goods and more towards experiential luxuries could create further opportunities for luxury hotels over the forecast period. Whilst older affluent consumers expect a superior level of service when they are paying premium prices for hotels,…

Euromonitor International’s Experiential Luxury in Russia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Experiential Luxury market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Experiential Luxury retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change

Product coverage: Luxury Foodservice, Luxury Hotels.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Experiential Luxury market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Experiential Luxury in Russia
Euromonitor International
January 2020

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines
Prospects
Affluent Consumers’ Increasing Move Towards Luxury Experiences Will Offer Further Potential for Luxury Hotels Over Forecast Period
Luxury Hotels Must Deliver Unique Experiences To Ensure That Clients Remember Their Stay
Efforts To Encourage Further Inbound Tourism Could Help Drive Sales Through Luxury Hotels
Competitive Landscape
Strong Performance for Leader Lotte Hotel, Opening New Hotel Near Far East Region
New Facilities and Experiences in 2019 Should Help Attract Clients Over Forecast Period
Luxury Hotels Will Concentrate on Reviewing and Improving Services and Experiences Rather Than Focus on Expansion Over Forecast Period
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Experiential Luxury by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Experiential Luxury by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Experiential Luxury: % Value 2014-2018
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Experiential Luxury: % Value 2015-2018
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Experiential Luxury by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Experiential Luxury by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
Executive Summary
Positive But Slower Demand for Luxury Goods Due To Unstable Economy But Buoyed by Increases in Hnwi and Foreign Visitors
Demand From Younger Affluent Russians Influence New Concepts in Marketing
High Fragmentation for Competitive Landscape of Personal Luxury, Led by Global Fashion Brands
Department Stores and Internet Retailing Continue To Gain Share From Traditional Specialists
Strong Improvement for Most Luxury Goods Over Forecast Period, Supported by Ongoing Rise in Number of Affluent Russians and Inbound Receipts
Market Indicators

…continued

 

 

 

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

