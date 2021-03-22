All news

Global Experiential Luxury Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

In general, Spaniards are increasingly allocating resources to experiences rather than shopping. Amongst the preferred experiences, which are not necessarily at the luxury end of the spectrum, are travelling and going out with friends to restaurants and bars. Although a fairly static performance was seen by experiential luxury in 2019, after a strong performance in 2018, its performance is expected to improve strongly in the forecast period. It should be noted that currently it is only luxury ho…

Euromonitor International’s Experiential Luxury in Spain report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Experiential Luxury market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Experiential Luxury retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change

Product coverage: Luxury Foodservice, Luxury Hotels.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Experiential Luxury market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Headlines
Prospects
Consumers Increasingly Prefer Experiences Rather Than Goods
Tourists Key To the Success of Experiential Luxury
Socioeconomic Factors Could Hamper Growth, Leading To A Focus on Business Tourists
Competitive Landscape
Ac Hotels by Marriott Maintains Its Lead, Although Is Challenged by New Entrants
Nh Hotel Group Takes Over the Management of Villa Padierna Palace
More Players Are Expected To Be Interested in the Spanish Market
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Experiential Luxury by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Experiential Luxury by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Experiential Luxury: % Value 2014-2018
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Experiential Luxury: % Value 2015-2018
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Experiential Luxury by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Experiential Luxury by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
Executive Summary
Slower Recovery Than Expected; Players Address This by Widening the Target Audience
Sales To Tourists Are High and Increasing
Luxury Car Manufacturers Maintain Their Lead
Consumers Value Human Contact, But Internet Retailing Continues To See Growth
Continued But Slower Growth As the Domestic Economy Falters
Market Indicators
Table 7 Number of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI): 2014-2019
Market Data
Table 8 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 9 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 10 Inbound Receipts for Luxury Goods by Country of Origin: Value 2014-2019
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2014-2018
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2015-2018
Table 13 Distribution of Luxury Goods by Format and Category: % Value 2019
Table 14 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
Sources
Summary 1 Research Sources

…continued

 

 

 

