Global Experiential Luxury Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

There are few luxury hotels in Ukraine, with the latest opening occurring in 2017. The new government, following presidential and parliamentary elections in 2019, aims to generate economic growth and attract foreign investment over the forecast period. The success of this plan would help to develop the infrastructure for hotels, including luxury outlets, in the country. The improving political and economic situation and calming of the threat of military conflict with Russia have helped to increa…

Euromonitor International’s Experiential Luxury in Ukraine report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Experiential Luxury market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Experiential Luxury retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change

Product coverage: Luxury Foodservice, Luxury Hotels.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Experiential Luxury market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Prospects
Tourism and Economic Growth Plans Offer Opportunities for Luxury Hotels Niche
Small High-income Population Darkens Outlook for Luxury Foodservice
Competitive Landscape
International Chains Lead Luxury Hotels With Higher Resources and Expertise
Weak Presence and Negligible Sales Make It Hard To Identify Leading Players
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Experiential Luxury by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Experiential Luxury by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Experiential Luxury: % Value 2014-2018
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Experiential Luxury: % Value 2015-2018
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Experiential Luxury by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Experiential Luxury by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
Executive Summary
Demand Benefits From More Stable Political and Economic Situation
Affordable Luxury Pushes Sales, But Fear of Fraudulent Products Remains High
Must-have Perception and High Unit Prices Underpin Leadership of Car Companies
Online Sales Grow But Consumers Still Prefer To See and Test Out Goods in Stores
Emerging Middle-class Consumer Base Underpins Growth Potential for Luxury Goods
Market Indicators
Table 7 Number of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI): 2014-2019

…continued

 

 

 

