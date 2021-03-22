Global Experiential Luxury Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

There are few luxury hotels in Ukraine, with the latest opening occurring in 2017. The new government, following presidential and parliamentary elections in 2019, aims to generate economic growth and attract foreign investment over the forecast period. The success of this plan would help to develop the infrastructure for hotels, including luxury outlets, in the country. The improving political and economic situation and calming of the threat of military conflict with Russia have helped to increa…

Euromonitor International’s Experiential Luxury in Ukraine report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Experiential Luxury market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Experiential Luxury retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change

Product coverage: Luxury Foodservice, Luxury Hotels.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Prospects

Tourism and Economic Growth Plans Offer Opportunities for Luxury Hotels Niche

Small High-income Population Darkens Outlook for Luxury Foodservice

Competitive Landscape

International Chains Lead Luxury Hotels With Higher Resources and Expertise

Weak Presence and Negligible Sales Make It Hard To Identify Leading Players

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Experiential Luxury by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Experiential Luxury by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Experiential Luxury: % Value 2014-2018

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Experiential Luxury: % Value 2015-2018

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Experiential Luxury by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Experiential Luxury by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Executive Summary

Demand Benefits From More Stable Political and Economic Situation

Affordable Luxury Pushes Sales, But Fear of Fraudulent Products Remains High

Must-have Perception and High Unit Prices Underpin Leadership of Car Companies

Online Sales Grow But Consumers Still Prefer To See and Test Out Goods in Stores

Emerging Middle-class Consumer Base Underpins Growth Potential for Luxury Goods

Market Indicators

Table 7 Number of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI): 2014-2019

…continued

