Global Extraction of Crude Petroleum and Natural Gas in USA: ISIC 11 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Extraction of Crude Petroleum and Natural Gas market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/805756-extraction-of-crude-petroleum-and-natural-gas-in-usa-isic-11

Product coverage: Drilling, Cementing, Pumping and Plugging of Wells, Extraction of Petroleum and Gas.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Extraction of Crude Petroleum and Natural Gas market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-demineralized-allografts-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021–2026-2021-03-02

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-e-commerce-logistics-market-research-report-2021-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-forecast-year-2021-03-07

Table of Contents

EXTRACTION OF CRUDE PETROLEUM AND NATURAL GAS IN USA: ISIC 11

Euromonitor International

July 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

US Oil and Gas Production Rebounds After Two Years of Struggle

Prices of Crude Petroleum and Natural Gas Enter Recovery Stage in 2016

American Oil and Gas Producers See Slow Petroleum Demand Growth

Competitive Landscape

Largest Industry Players See Earning Improvements Towards End of 2016

Exxon Mobil Achieves Stronger Foothold in Asian Lng Markets by Acquiring Interoil

Industry Overview

Table 1 Key Industry Indicators 2011-2016

Table 2 Key Industry Indicators: Annual Growth 2012-2016

Chart 1 Production vs Nominal GDP 2001-2021

Chart 2 Producer Volume Index vs Producer Price Index 2001-2016

Industry Sectors

Table 3 Production by Sector: Value 2011-2016

Table 4 Production by Sector: Annual Growth 2012-2016

Table 5 Production by Sector: Share of Total 2011-2016

Chart 3 Industry Sectors’ Growth Indices 2001-2021

….CONTINUED

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105