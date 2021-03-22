All news

Global Eyewear Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit Safilo’s sales and those of the global eyewear industry at large in 2020, Safilo had already been challenged by a changing competitive landscape for eyewear. To reinvigorate its business, Safilo is executing plans to right size its industrial footprint and grow sales by focusing on market opportunities and core brands with a new digital transformation strategy, encompassing digital marketing channels, as well as its B2B ecosystem and D2C e-commerce sites.

Euromonitor International’s Safilo Group SpA in Eyewear (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business, examining its performance in the Eyewear industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.

Product coverage: Contact Lenses and Solutions, Spectacles, Sunglasses.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Eyewear market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

