Global Farook International Stationery in Personal Accessories (United Arab Emirates) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017

Founded in Dubai in 1980, Farook International Stationery, a privately-owned family company, is expected to continue to expand its outlet network slowly, but steadily in the forecast period; it will also push for wider distribution reach via third party retailers.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Bags and Luggage, Jewellery, Watches, Writing Instruments.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

FAROOK INTERNATIONAL STATIONERY IN PERSONAL ACCESSORIES (UNITED ARAB EMIRATES)
Euromonitor International
July 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts

