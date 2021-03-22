All news

Global Fluoroelastomers Aerospace Composites Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Global Fluoroelastomers Market is valued approximately USD 1.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 2.5 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Fluoroelastomer are fluorine-containing polymers which have resistance to heat, weathering, and a wide assortment of fluids and chemicals, as well as exceptional sealing and mechanical properties. The fluoroelastomers are produced under the temperature range of -26°C to 205–230°C, and has a wide chemical resistance and superior properties. Fluroelastomer is also called as fluorocarbon elastomer and is used for high temperature applications of automotive, aerospace, oil and gas etc. The global Fluoroelastomers is facing challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic as various end use industry is struggling with an abrupt and widespread stoppage of economic activity, as workers are told to stay at home, supply chains grind to a halt, and factories closed. However, the growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, stringent emission norms in the automotive industry and growth in major end-use industries are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the introduction of products and services along with other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: in October 2019, Solvay SA announced the plan to increase the production capacity of Tecnoflon FKM peroxide curable fluoroelastomer at its Spinetta Marengo plant in Italy to cater the growing demand for sealing applications from the automotive, oil & gas, and semiconductor industries. Whereas, CRising environmental concerns is the major factor restraining the growth of global Fluoroelastomers market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Fluoroelastomers market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the increasing application industries including automotive, pharmaceutical and food processing. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:
The Chemours Company
Daikin Industries
Solvay SA
3M
Asahi Glass Company (AGC)
Dongyue Group
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited
Shin-Etsu Chemicals
Halopolymer Ojsc
Airboss Of America Co.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Type:
Fluorocarbon
Fluorosilicone
Perfluoroelastomers

by Application:
O-rings
Seals & Gaskets
Hoses
Others

By End-Use Industry:
Automotive
Aerospace
Chemicals
Oil & Gas
Energy & Power
Pharmaceutical & Food

By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE

Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Fluoroelastomers Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Fluoroelastomers Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Fluoroelastomers Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Fluoroelastomers Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Fluoroelastomers Market, by End-Use Industry, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Fluoroelastomers Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Fluoroelastomers Market Dynamics
3.1. Fluoroelastomers Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Fluoroelastomers Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Fluoroelastomers Market, by Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Fluoroelastomers Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Fluoroelastomers Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
5.4. Fluoroelastomers Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Fluorocarbon
5.4.2. Fluorosilicone

….continued

