Global Fluoroelastomers Aerospace Composites Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Global Fluoroelastomers Market is valued approximately USD 1.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 2.5 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Fluoroelastomer are fluorine-containing polymers which have resistance to heat, weathering, and a wide assortment of fluids and chemicals, as well as exceptional sealing and mechanical properties. The fluoroelastomers are produced under the temperature range of -26°C to 205–230°C, and has a wide chemical resistance and superior properties. Fluroelastomer is also called as fluorocarbon elastomer and is used for high temperature applications of automotive, aerospace, oil and gas etc. The global Fluoroelastomers is facing challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic as various end use industry is struggling with an abrupt and widespread stoppage of economic activity, as workers are told to stay at home, supply chains grind to a halt, and factories closed. However, the growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, stringent emission norms in the automotive industry and growth in major end-use industries are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the introduction of products and services along with other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: in October 2019, Solvay SA announced the plan to increase the production capacity of Tecnoflon FKM peroxide curable fluoroelastomer at its Spinetta Marengo plant in Italy to cater the growing demand for sealing applications from the automotive, oil & gas, and semiconductor industries. Whereas, CRising environmental concerns is the major factor restraining the growth of global Fluoroelastomers market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Fluoroelastomers market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the increasing application industries including automotive, pharmaceutical and food processing. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

The Chemours Company

Daikin Industries

Solvay SA

3M

Asahi Glass Company (AGC)

Dongyue Group

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited

Shin-Etsu Chemicals

Halopolymer Ojsc

Airboss Of America Co.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Type:

Fluorocarbon

Fluorosilicone

Perfluoroelastomers

by Application:

O-rings

Seals & Gaskets

Hoses

Others

By End-Use Industry:

Automotive

Aerospace

Chemicals

Oil & Gas

Energy & Power

Pharmaceutical & Food

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Fluoroelastomers Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Fluoroelastomers Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Fluoroelastomers Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Fluoroelastomers Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Fluoroelastomers Market, by End-Use Industry, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Fluoroelastomers Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Fluoroelastomers Market Dynamics

3.1. Fluoroelastomers Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Fluoroelastomers Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Fluoroelastomers Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Fluoroelastomers Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Fluoroelastomers Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Fluoroelastomers Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Fluorocarbon

5.4.2. Fluorosilicone

….continued

