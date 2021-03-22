Global Food IrradiationMarket Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Global Food Irradiation Market is valued approximately USD xx billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than xx % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Food irradiation is a health safety technology that can remove disease-causing micro-organisms from food without altering the nutritional content of the food being irradiated by exposing food to ionizing radiation. Growing concerns of foodborne pathogens and high food losses due to infection, poisoning, and spoilage are some of the key factors driving the food irradiation industry. The growing demand for meat and poultry farm products is also boosting the demand for food irradiation technologies. Increased public food safety concerns and increased demand for raw food items such as lettuce or spinach will generate ample opportunities for food irradiation market Foodborne disease control is a significant factor contributing to an growing appetite for food irradiation technologies. The technology destroys bacteria and other microorganisms that cause diseases such as food poisoning and other diseases. For instance, According to the World Health Organisation, after eating tainted food in 2015, 600 million or about 1 in 10 people worldwide became sick. In these, 420 000 are killed, including 125 000 children under 5 years in age.However, Consumer technology myths and high costs of irradiated food products impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.
The regional analysis of global Food Irradiation Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in high food losses due to infection, poisoning, and spoilage. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factor such as growing concerns of foodborne pathogens would create lucrative growth prospects for the Food Irradiation Market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Food Technology Service Inc.
Sterigenics International Inc.
Gray Star Inc.
Ionisos SA
Nordion Inc.
Reviss Services Ltd.
Sadex Corporation
Sterix Isomedix Services
Scantech Sciences Inc.
Phytosan SA De C
Tacleor LLC.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Source of radiation:
Electron Beam
Gamma Rays
X-Rays
By Food type:
Fruits and Vegetables
Spices
Grain Foods
Meat and Poultry
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Food Irradiation Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Food Irradiation Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Food Irradiation Market, by Source of radiation, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Food Irradiation Market, by Food type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Food Irradiation Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Food Irradiation Market Dynamics
3.1. Food Irradiation Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Food Irradiation Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Food Irradiation Market, by Source of radiation
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Food Irradiation Market by Source of radiation, Performance – Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Food Irradiation Market Estimates & Forecasts by Source of radiation 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
5.4. Food Irradiation Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Electron Beam
5.4.2. Gamma Rays
5.4.3. X-Rays
Chapter 6. Global Food Irradiation Market, by Food type
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Food Irradiation Market by Food type, Performance – Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Food Irradiation Market Estimates & Forecasts by Food type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
6.4. Food Irradiation Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Fruits and Vegetables
6.4.2. Spices
6.4.3. Grain Foods
6.4.4. Meat and Poultry
Chapter 7. Global Food Irradiation Market, Regional Analysis
7.1. Food Irradiation Market, Regional Market Snapshot
7.2. North America Food Irradiation Market
7.2.1. U.S. Food Irradiation Market
7.2.1.1. Source of radiation breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027
7.2.1.2. Food type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027
7.2.2. Canada Food Irradiation Market
7.3. Europe Food Irradiation Market Snapshot
7.3.1. U.K. Food Irradiation Market
7.3.2. Germany Food Irradiation Market
7.3.3. France Food Irradiation Market
7.3.4. Spain Food Irradiation Market
7.3.5. Italy Food Irradiation Market
7.3.6. Rest of Europe Food Irradiation Market
7.4. Asia-Pacific Food Irradiation Market Snapshot
7.4.1. China Food Irradiation Market
7.4.2. India Food Irradiation Market
7.4.3. Japan Food Irradiation Market
7.4.4. Australia Food Irradiation Market
7.4.5. South Korea Food Irradiation Market
7.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific Food Irradiation Market
7.5. Latin America Food Irradiation Market Snapshot
7.5.1. Brazil Food Irradiation Market
7.5.2. Mexico Food Irradiation Market
7.6. Rest of The World Food Irradiation Market
Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence
8.1. Top Market Strategies
8.2. Company Profiles
8.2.1. Ionisos SA
8.2.1.1. Key Information
8.2.1.2. Overview
8.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)
8.2.1.4. Product Summary
8.2.1.5. Recent Developments
8.2.2. Food Technology Service Inc.
8.2.3. Sterigenics International Inc.
8.2.4. Gray Star Inc.
8.2.5. Nordion Inc.
8.2.6. Reviss Services Ltd.
8.2.7. Sadex Corporation
8.2.8. Sterix Isomedix Services
8.2.9. Scantech Sciences Inc.
8.2.10. Phytosan SA De C
8.2.11. Tacleor LLC.
Chapter 9. Research Process
9.1. Research Process
9.1.1. Data Mining
9.1.2. Analysis
9.1.3. Market Estimation
9.1.4. Validation
9.1.5. Publishing
9.2. Research Attributes
9.3. Research AssumptionList of Tables
TABLE 1. GLOBAL FOOD IRRADIATION MARKET, REPORT SCOPE
TABLE 2. GLOBAL FOOD IRRADIATION MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY REGION 2017-2027 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 3. GLOBAL FOOD IRRADIATION MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SOURCE OF RADIATION 2017-2027 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 4. GLOBAL FOOD IRRADIATION MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY FOOD TYPE 2017-2027 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 5. GLOBAL FOOD IRRADIATION MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 6. GLOBAL FOOD IRRADIATION MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 7. GLOBAL FOOD IRRADIATION MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 8. GLOBAL FOOD IRRADIATION MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 9. GLOBAL FOOD IRRADIATION MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 10. GLOBAL FOOD IRRADIATION MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 11. GLOBAL FOOD IRRADIATION MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 12. GLOBAL FOOD IRRADIATION MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 13. GLOBAL FOOD IRRADIATION MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 14. GLOBAL FOOD IRRADIATION MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 15. U.S. FOOD IRRADIATION MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 16. U.S. FOOD IRRADIATION MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2017-2027 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 17. U.S. FOOD IRRADIATION MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2017-2027 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 18. CANADA FOOD IRRADIATION MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 19. CANADA FOOD IRRADIATION MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2017-2027 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 20. CANADA FOOD IRRADIATION MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2017-2027 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 21. UK FOOD IRRADIATION MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 22. UK FOOD IRRADIATION MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2017-2027 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 23. UK FOOD IRRADIATION MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2017-2027 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 24. GERMANY FOOD IRRADIATION MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 25. GERMANY FOOD IRRADIATION MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2017-2027 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 26. GERMANY FOOD IRRADIATION MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2017-2027 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 27. ROE FOOD IRRADIATION MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 28. ROE FOOD IRRADIATION MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2017-2027 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 29. ROE FOOD IRRADIATION MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2017-2027 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 30. CHINA FOOD IRRADIATION MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 31. CHINA FOOD IRRADIATION MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2017-2027 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 32. CHINA FOOD IRRADIATION MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2017-2027 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 33. INDIA FOOD IRRADIATION MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 34. INDIA FOOD IRRADIATION MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2017-2027 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 35. INDIA FOOD IRRADIATION MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2017-2027 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 36. JAPAN FOOD IRRADIATION MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 37. JAPAN FOOD IRRADIATION MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2017-2027 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 38. JAPAN FOOD IRRADIATION MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2017-2027 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 39. ROAPAC FOOD IRRADIATION MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 40. ROAPAC FOOD IRRADIATION MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2017-2027 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 41. ROAPAC FOOD IRRADIATION MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2017-2027 (USD BILLION)
….continued
