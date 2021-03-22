Global Food Preparation Appliances Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Food preparation appliances are becoming increasingly popular among Hungarian consumers. This is in part thanks to rising interest in healthy lifestyles and various diets. As a result, cooking, meal preparation and juicing at home have become everyday routines for many health-conscious consumers. The category is seeing a lot of innovations as well, which is being supported by strong marketing activities from manufacturers, often via social media and various prize competitions. Influencers are al…

Euromonitor International’s Food Preparation Appliances in Hungary report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Small Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Food Preparation Appliances market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Healthy eating, social influencers and rising incomes supporting growth

Slow juicers draw attention but awareness remains limited

Smoothie makers proving popular with offer of convenience

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Strengthening competition as Sencor continues making strides

Electolux sees strong growth thanks to innovative product range

Design as well as function gains attention

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Food Preparation Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Food Preparation Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Food Preparation Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 4 Sales of Food Preparation Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Food Preparation Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Food Preparation Appliances: % Volume 2016-2019

Table 7 Distribution of Food Preparation Appliances by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Food Preparation Appliances by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Food Preparation Appliances by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Food Preparation Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Food Preparation Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Improving economy driving innovation and premiumisation

European Commission introduces new labelling requirements to help tackle climate change

Multinationals retain dominance while Black Friday remains key promotional period

An omnichannel approach key to success

Smart homes the future of consumer appliances

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 12 Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2014-2019

Table 13 Replacement Cycles of Consumer Appliances by Category 2014-2019

Table 14 Forecast Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2019-2024

Table 15 Forecast Replacement Cycles of Consumer Appliances by Category 2019-2024

…continued

