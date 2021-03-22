All news

Global Food Preparation Appliances Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Food preparation appliances are welcomed by consumers leading increasingly hectic lifestyles. With less time to spend on cooking, Romanians favour products that enable them to prepare food in a timely manner, such as food processors and blenders. Indeed, food preparation appliances increased in both retail volume and value sales in 2019 and are commonly available across key retailers. Increasingly healthy lifestyles are also driving sales of food preparation appliances – Romanians are more preoc…

Euromonitor International’s Food Preparation Appliances in Romania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Blenders, Food Processors, Juice Extractors, Mixers, Other Food Preparation Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Food Preparation Appliances market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Headlines
Prospects
Rising Demand for Food Preparation Appliances Due To Hectic and Healthier Lifestyles
Health Trend and Product Diversification Ensure Fastest Growth for Slow Juicers
Further Healthy Demand Expected, With Consumers Looking for Innovative, Ergonomic and Qualitative Products
Competitive Landscape
International Brands With Their Strong Reputations and Availability Lead in 2019
Marketing and Education Improve Understanding and Promote Consumer Loyalty
Innovation As A Key Strategy
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Food Preparation Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Food Preparation Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Food Preparation Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 4 Sales of Food Preparation Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Food Preparation Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Food Preparation Appliances: % Volume 2016-2019
Table 7 Distribution of Food Preparation Appliances by Format: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Food Preparation Appliances by Category: Volume 2019-2024
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Food Preparation Appliances by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Food Preparation Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Food Preparation Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

