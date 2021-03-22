Global Food Preparation Appliances Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Recent years have seen positive sales growth for food preparation appliances and the category is expected to continue generating positive sales growth, although at a slower rate than before. One of the primary challenges for companies present in the category that aim to improve the adoption rate of their products is that most food preparation appliances are not seen as essential products in homes, with the exception of blenders. In addition, the declining exchange rate of the Mexican peso and ri…

Euromonitor International’s Food Preparation Appliances in Mexico report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Small Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Highlighting the time-saving value will be key

Slow juicers benefit from high health-awareness, while blenders whip up most sales

Hypermarkets carves the biggest share

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Sunbeam’s performance is the brightest

Hurom encourages Mexicans to nurture the foodie in them

Koblenz mixes affordable prices with strong distribution

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Food Preparation Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Food Preparation Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Food Preparation Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 4 Sales of Food Preparation Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Food Preparation Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Food Preparation Appliances: % Volume 2016-2019

Table 7 Distribution of Food Preparation Appliances by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

…continued

