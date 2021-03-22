Global Food Preparation Appliances Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

In spite of COVID-19, retail volume sales of food preparation appliances continued to expand during 2020, albeit at their slowest rate in almost a decade. While the economic effect of the pandemic undoubtedly made local consumers more reticent to make discretionary purchases, the disruption of the foodservice channel by the pandemic proved to be a boon for retail volume sales of food preparation appliances, as it led consumers to prepare more meals at home. This boosted demand for such appliance…

Product coverage: Blenders, Food Processors, Juice Extractors, Mixers, Other Food Preparation Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Increase in home cooking due to pandemic disruption supports demand for food preparation appliances

Pandemic disruption drives surge in online sales

Internet retail helps Alesayi Group reinforce its leadership position

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Economic recovery will support modest demand growth

Hobby cooks will demand increasingly sophisticated food preparation appliances

E-commerce will continue to increase in popularity, as local consumers grow more comfortable shopping online

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Food Preparation Appliances by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Food Preparation Appliances by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Food Preparation Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Food Preparation Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Food Preparation Appliances: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Food Preparation Appliances: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Food Preparation Appliances by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Food Preparation Appliances by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Food Preparation Appliances by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Food Preparation Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

…continued

