Global Food Preparation Appliances Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The health and wellness and convenience trends continue to have a strong influence on food preparation appliances in Denmark. This is reflected in new product development in the category. For example, in 2019, Procter & Gamble Danmark launched Braun MQ5 Fit, a hand-held blender featuring a spiraliser accessory. The company claims that the new product makes it quick and easy to prepare healthy and nutritious food. These two key trends can work against each other in terms of food preparation appli…

Euromonitor International’s Food Preparation Appliances in Denmark report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Blenders, Food Processors, Juice Extractors, Mixers, Other Food Preparation Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Headlines
Prospects
Health and Convenience Provide Push-pull Effect on Food Preparation Appliances
Smaller Household Trend Supports the Demand for Multifunctional Products
Consumer Search for Flexibility Favours Blenders Over Juice Extractors
Competitive Landscape
Strong Brand Name and Distribution Keep Bosch Top-of-mind
Philips Taps Into Diet and Fitness Trends With New Technology Countertop Blender
Kenwood Benefits From Innovation That Offers Versatility and Functionality
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Food Preparation Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Food Preparation Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Food Preparation Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 4 Sales of Food Preparation Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Food Preparation Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Food Preparation Appliances: % Volume 2016-2019
Table 7 Distribution of Food Preparation Appliances by Format: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Food Preparation Appliances by Category: Volume 2019-2024
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Food Preparation Appliances by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Food Preparation Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Food Preparation Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

…continued

 

