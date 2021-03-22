Global Forehead Thermometer Market in Italy – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Forehead thermometer is a type of infrared thermometer that is easy used to measure baby body temperature or others’. It is usually touch-free.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Forehead Thermometer in Italy, including the following market information:
Italy Forehead Thermometer Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Italy Forehead Thermometer Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Italy Forehead Thermometer Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in Italy Forehead Thermometer Market 2019 (%)
The global Forehead Thermometer market was valued at 103.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 123.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. While the Forehead Thermometer market size in Italy was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Forehead Thermometer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Forehead Thermometer production and consumption in Italy
Total Market by Segment:
Italy Forehead Thermometer Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Italy Forehead Thermometer Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Non-contact Type
Contact Type
Italy Forehead Thermometer Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Italy Forehead Thermometer Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Hospital
Home Use
Others
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Forehead Thermometer Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Forehead Thermometer Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Italy Forehead Thermometer Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total Italy Forehead Thermometer Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Braun
Microlife
Radiant
Jinxinbao
Easywell Bio
Dongdixin
AViTA
GEON Corp
Rossmax
Omron
Briggs Healthcare
Tecnimed srl
Exergen Corp
SAMICO
American Diagnostic Corp
Innovo
Vive Health
Oricom
Table of Contents
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Forehead Thermometer Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Italy Forehead Thermometer Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
….continued
