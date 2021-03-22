Global Forehead Thermometer Market in UK – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Forehead thermometer is a type of infrared thermometer that is easy used to measure baby body temperature or others’. It is usually touch-free.

ALSO READ:- https://jacksonemma948.wordpress.com/2021/03/05/chronic-inflammatory-demyelinating-polyneuropathy-cidp-market-in-depth-analysis-of-competitive-landscape-summary-development-factors-covid-19-impact-analysis-industry-trends-size-and-key-play/

This report contains market size and forecasts of Forehead Thermometer in UK, including the following market information:

UK Forehead Thermometer Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

UK Forehead Thermometer Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

UK Forehead Thermometer Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in UK Forehead Thermometer Market 2019 (%)

The global Forehead Thermometer market was valued at 103.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 123.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. While the Forehead Thermometer market size in UK was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Forehead Thermometer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Forehead Thermometer production and consumption in UK

Total Market by Segment:

UK Forehead Thermometer Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

UK Forehead Thermometer Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Non-contact Type

Contact Type

UK Forehead Thermometer Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

UK Forehead Thermometer Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Hospital

Home Use

Others

ALSO READ:- https://techfuture.over-blog.com/2021/03/enterprise-asset-management-market-opportunities-trends-statistical-graph-key-findings-and-forecast-impact-of-covid-19.html

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Forehead Thermometer Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Forehead Thermometer Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)

Total UK Forehead Thermometer Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total UK Forehead Thermometer Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Braun

Microlife

Radiant

Jinxinbao

Easywell Bio

Dongdixin

AViTA

GEON Corp

Rossmax

Omron

Briggs Healthcare

Tecnimed srl

Exergen Corp

SAMICO

American Diagnostic Corp

Innovo

Vive Health

Oricom

ALSO READ:- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/industrial-agitator-market-2021-global-industry-size-technology-trends-top-company-share-business-growth-swot-analysis-regional-forecast-to-2023-2021-02-10

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Forehead Thermometer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 UK Forehead Thermometer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105