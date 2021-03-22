Global Full Body Scanner Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Full Body Scanner Market is valued approximately USD xx billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than xx % over the forecast period 2020-2027. A full body scanner is a device that scan body part for security and safety purposes where electromagnetic radiations are used to identify objects without physical contact. The full body scanner is capable of scanning through walls and clothes, enable the operators/invigilators to see the alternate-wavelength image of the person’s body that helps in the detection of suspicious items hidden under the attire or prosthetics. The global Full Body Scanner is facing challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic as government implemented temporary locked down in various countries. However, increasing safety concerns due to increased incidences of terrorism, increasing need for contraband detection in prisons, increased drug trafficking at transit hubs, reduction in passenger processing time are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 30th May 2019, L3 Technologies, Inc. established an advanced Passenger Screening Experience Center near Ronald Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia. This Center features company’s innovative technology and automation solutions for aviation and critical infrastructure checkpoints. Whereas, health concerns associated with exposure to radiation and issues pertaining to invasion of privacy is the major factor restraining the growth of global Full Body Scanner market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Full Body Scanner market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the driving the demand for air travel, which has led to the increase in new airport developments and expansion of existing airports, resulting in the need for new passenger security systems in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Smiths Group plc

L3 Technologies, Inc.

Rapiscan Systems Ltd.

Adani Systems Inc.

Iscon Imaging Inc.

Nuctech Co. Ltd.

OT-Morpho

Brijot Imaging Systems Inc

Braun and Company Limited

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by System:

Image Processing & Modelling

3D Body Scanners

by Technology:

Millimeter Wave Scanner

Backscatter X-Ray

By Application:

Transport

Critical Infrastructure Protection

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Full Body Scanner Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

