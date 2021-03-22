Global Fusidic Acid Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The Fusidic Acid industry can be broken down into several segments, Fusidic Acid under 97%, Fusidic Acid 97%-99%, etc.

Across the world, the major players cover LEO Pharma, Ercros S.A., etc.

Fusidic acid is an antibiotic that is often used topically in creams and eyedrops but may also be given systemically as tablets or injections.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fusidic Acid in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam Fusidic Acid Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam Fusidic Acid Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Ton)

Vietnam Fusidic Acid Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Ton)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Fusidic Acid Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Fusidic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Fusidic Acid production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Fusidic Acid Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Ton)

Vietnam Fusidic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Fusidic Acid under 97%

Fusidic Acid 97%-99%

Fusidic Acid above 99%

Vietnam Fusidic Acid Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Ton)

Vietnam Fusidic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Creams and Ointments

Eyedrops

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Fusidic Acid Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Fusidic Acid Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam Fusidic Acid Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Ton)

Total Vietnam Fusidic Acid Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

LEO Pharma

Ercros S.A.

Contay Biotechnology

Joyang Labs

HELM AG

Hoyoo Chemical

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fusidic Acid Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Vietnam Fusidic Acid Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Fusidic Acid Overall Market Size

2.1 Vietnam Fusidic Acid Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Vietnam Fusidic Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Vietnam Fusidic Acid Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fusidic Acid Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Vietnam Fusidic Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Vietnam Fusidic Acid Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Vietnam Fusidic Acid Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Vietnam Fusidic Acid Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fusidic Acid Companies in Vietnam, by Revenue in 2019

…continued

