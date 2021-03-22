All news

Global Fusidic Acid Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The Fusidic Acid industry can be broken down into several segments, Fusidic Acid under 97%, Fusidic Acid 97%-99%, etc.
Across the world, the major players cover LEO Pharma, Ercros S.A., etc.
Fusidic acid is an antibiotic that is often used topically in creams and eyedrops but may also be given systemically as tablets or injections.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fusidic Acid in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:
Southeast Asia Fusidic Acid Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Southeast Asia Fusidic Acid Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Ton)
Southeast Asia Fusidic Acid Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Ton)
Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Fusidic Acid Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Fusidic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Fusidic Acid production and consumption in Southeast Asia
Total Market by Segment:
Southeast Asia Fusidic Acid Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Ton)
Southeast Asia Fusidic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Fusidic Acid under 97%
Fusidic Acid 97%-99%
Fusidic Acid above 99%

Southeast Asia Fusidic Acid Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Ton)
Southeast Asia Fusidic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Creams and Ointments
Eyedrops
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Fusidic Acid Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Fusidic Acid Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Southeast Asia Fusidic Acid Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Ton)
Total Southeast Asia Fusidic Acid Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
LEO Pharma
Ercros S.A.
Contay Biotechnology
Joyang Labs
HELM AG
Hoyoo Chemical

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fusidic Acid Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Southeast Asia Fusidic Acid Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia Fusidic Acid Overall Market Size
2.1 Southeast Asia Fusidic Acid Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Southeast Asia Fusidic Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Southeast Asia Fusidic Acid Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fusidic Acid Players in Southeast Asia (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Southeast Asia Fusidic Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Southeast Asia Fusidic Acid Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Southeast Asia Fusidic Acid Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Southeast Asia Fusidic Acid Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fusidic Acid Companies in Southeast Asia, by Revenue in 2019

All news

