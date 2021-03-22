Global Glycerol Monooleate Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

Glycerol monooleate (GMO) is a synthetic compound that is considered a monoglyceride.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Glycerol Monooleate in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam Glycerol Monooleate Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam Glycerol Monooleate Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Vietnam Glycerol Monooleate Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

ALSO READ: https://marketstudydotblog.wordpress.com/2021/02/15/polyacrylamide-market-top-leading-countries-companies-consumption-drivers-trends-forces-analysis-revenue-challenges-and-global-forecast-2023-4/

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Glycerol Monooleate Market 2019 (%)

The global Glycerol Monooleate market was valued at 95 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 111.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Glycerol Monooleate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Glycerol Monooleate production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Glycerol Monooleate Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Vietnam Glycerol Monooleate Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

Other

In 2019, industrial grade occupied about 91.74% of major market.

ALSO READ: https://issuu.com/marketresearchfuture18/docs/waste_to_energy__wte__market

Vietnam Glycerol Monooleate Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Vietnam Glycerol Monooleate Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Textile Industry

Plastic Industry

Food Industry

Others

The main application area of glycerol monooleate is comestic & personal care. In 2019, this sector hold a market share of 73.54%.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Glycerol Monooleate Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/blockchain-technology-market-trends-size-share-demand-forecast-business-revenue-investment-opportunities-competitor-strategies-and-impact-of-covid-19-2021-01-04

Total Glycerol Monooleate Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam Glycerol Monooleate Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Vietnam Glycerol Monooleate Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Nantong Hansheng Chemical

Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical

Hangzhou Oleochemicals

Oleon NV

Corbion

Kao Chemicals

BASF

Stepan

GIN&ING New Material Technology

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Glycerol Monooleate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Vietnam Glycerol Monooleate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Glycerol Monooleate Overall Market Size

2.1 Vietnam Glycerol Monooleate Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Vietnam Glycerol Monooleate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Vietnam Glycerol Monooleate Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Glycerol Monooleate Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Vietnam Glycerol Monooleate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Vietnam Glycerol Monooleate Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Vietnam Glycerol Monooleate Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Vietnam Glycerol Monooleate Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glycerol Monooleate Companies in Vietnam, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Vietnam Manufacturers Glycerol Monooleate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glycerol Monooleate Players in Vietnam

3.8.1 List of Vietnam Tier 1 Glycerol Monooleate Companies

3.8.2 List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glycerol Monooleate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Vietnam Glycerol Monooleate Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Industrial Grade

4.1.3 Food Grade

4.1.4 Other

4.2 By Type – Vietnam Glycerol Monooleate Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Vietnam Glycerol Monooleate Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Vietnam Glycerol Monooleate Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Vietnam Glycerol Monooleate Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Vietnam Glycerol Monooleate Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Vietnam Glycerol Monooleate Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Vietnam Glycerol Monooleate Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Vietnam Glycerol Monooleate Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Vietnam Glycerol Monooleate Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Vietnam Glycerol Monooleate Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Cosmetic & Personal Care

5.1.3 Textile Industry

5.1.4 Plastic Industry

5.1.5 Food Industry

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Application – Vietnam Glycerol Monooleate Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Vietnam Glycerol Monooleate Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Vietnam Glycerol Monooleate Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Vietnam Glycerol Monooleate Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Vietnam Glycerol Monooleate Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Vietnam Glycerol Monooleate Sales, 2015-2020

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS:

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105